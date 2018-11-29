Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: How soon will Norris knock

Rielly picked up an assist Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Rielly has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 26 games this season and continues to state his case for early consideration for a Norris nomination. He has taken his game to another level completely this season and is finally the number one defender the Leafs so desperately wanted. And fantasy owners adore.

More News
Our Latest Stories