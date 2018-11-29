Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: How soon will Norris knock
Rielly picked up an assist Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Rielly has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 26 games this season and continues to state his case for early consideration for a Norris nomination. He has taken his game to another level completely this season and is finally the number one defender the Leafs so desperately wanted. And fantasy owners adore.
