Rielly (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Rielly was injured in Monday's contest against the Islanders. He will be sidelined for at least 10 games and 24 days after going on LTIR. This is another significant blow to a Toronto defense corps that has been playing without Jake Muzzin (neck) and T.J. Brodie (oblique). Rielly has 16 assists, 34 shots on goal, 24 blocks and 22 hits in 20 games this season. He has also averaged 23:00 of ice time, which will have to be divided among the team's remaining healthy defenders. The Leafs brought up blueliners Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell on Tuesday.