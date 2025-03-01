Rielly notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rielly was fantastic in February, earning two goals and seven assists over eight contests. Four of those nine points came Tuesday versus the Bruins, but this has still been one of his most consistent stretches of the campaign. He's up to 31 points (12 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 59 appearances in a top-pairing role.