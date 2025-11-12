Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Second all-time in Leafs history
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly picked up an assist in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Tuesday.
It was his 438th assist, and that moved Rielly past Tomas Kaberle for second among defensemen in Maple Leafs history. Borje Salming is first with 620. Rielly is on a six-game, eight-assist streak, and he has 14 points in 16 games thus far. He has just two power-play helpers, but that unit has struggled, and he's now a one-man band for excellence.
