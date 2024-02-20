Watch Now:

Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig on Feb. 10 was affirmed by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday.

As a result, Rielly will be eligible to return to the lineup Thursday against Vegas. He has racked up seven goals, 43 points, 132 shots on net and 95 blocked shots over 50 games this season.

