Rielly picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Leafs rallied from a 3-0 deficit, with Rielly having a hand in the first of two tallies by William Nylander as well as Bobby McMann's game-winner. It was Rielly's first multi-point performance since Oct. 11, but the veteran blueliner has been reliably productive to begin the season, collecting two goals and nine points in 12 games.