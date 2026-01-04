default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Robertson scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Robertson has really started to warm up with six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games and eight points, including five assists, in his last eight. That's a big leap considering Robertson had just 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his first 31 games.

More News