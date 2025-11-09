Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Six points in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Boston.
Robertson has quietly put up six points, including three goals, and 12 shots in his last five games. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in his first nine contests. Robertson is getting more ice time and responsibility, and the results are obvious.
