Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (lower body) won't participate in Saturday's practice.
Roy had been skating alongside Dakota Joshua and Easton Cowan in the early stages of training camp. After being acquired from Vegas in the offseason in the sign-and-trade that sent Mitch Marner to Sin City, the 28-year-old Roy will likely center the third line for the Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 campaign.
