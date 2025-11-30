Roy had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

His goal came on the power play. Roy has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two appearances. He has only two goals and seven points through 22 games this season. Roy is excelling at the dot with a 53.1 winning percentage, but his offensive production has been lacking. Roy's goal was his first since Oct. 11, which was the second game of the season.