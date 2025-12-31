Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Four points in last six games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Devils.
Roy's goal -- a tap past Jacob Markstrom's left pad -- came one second after a Leafs power play expired. It was his fourth goal of the season (36 games). Roy isn't a regular offensive contributor, but he does have four points (two goals, two assists) to go with nine hits over his last six games. With Auston Matthews (lower body) out after taking a puck off the foot, Roy may see more opportunity in the short term. It may not be enough to make him a fantasy asset at such a deep position, but the Leafs will go with the hottest hand given their desperate need for points, and Roy seems to be a touch warmer than Scott Laughton right now.
