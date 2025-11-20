Roy (upper body) was moved to injured reserve Thursday.

Roy's placement on IR is retroactive when he was last in the lineup Saturday, so he's eligible to return in time for Wednesday's tilt in Columbus. The 28-year-old has a goal and four points in 19 outings this year. Scott Laughton (upper body) was activated in a corresponding move, and he's expected to draw into the lineup for Thursday's clash against the Blue Jackets.