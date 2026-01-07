Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Roy helped out on Easton Cowan's opening goal and Bobby McMann's empty-netter. The 28-year-old Roy is really coming around with a goal and five helpers over his last six contests while occupying a middle-six role with time in all situations. He's up to 17 points, 41 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances. He won't do a lot of anything, but he does a little of everything as a versatile and dependable forward.
