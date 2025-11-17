Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Ruled out versus Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy will miss out against St. Louis on Tuesday with an upper-body injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Roy is currently stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he registered 17 shots and two assists. At this point, the 28-year-old Quebec native could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2020-21 when he was with Vegas. With Roy out, Jacob Quillan was recalled from the minors and will step into the third-line center role.
