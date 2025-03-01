Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice after missing most of the third period in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Per Masters, Ekman-Larsson's absence from Saturday's session was for maintenance, so the 33-year-old could play in Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh. Ekman-Larsson has one goal and two assists in the last two games, giving him four goals and 25 points through 58 appearances this season.
