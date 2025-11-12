default-cbs-image
Ekman-Larsson delivered a goal in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

It pulled the Leafs to within one goal early in the third period. Ekman-Larsson wired a wrister from the point that fooled Jeremy Swayman. OEL is becoming a bit of a renaissance man with a point in four of his last five games (one goal, three assists).

