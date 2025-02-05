Now Playing

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is set to play versus the Flames on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Ekman-Larsson left Saturday's game versus the Oilers, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. The 33-year-old is projected to play alongside Morgan Rielly on the top pairing, and Ekman-Larsson should also see power-play time.

