Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is set to play versus the Flames on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Ekman-Larsson left Saturday's game versus the Oilers, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. The 33-year-old is projected to play alongside Morgan Rielly on the top pairing, and Ekman-Larsson should also see power-play time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Status uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Puts up helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Bags three-pointer in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets goal Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snags power-play helper in return•