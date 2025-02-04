Ekman-Larsson will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road meeting with the Flames, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Ekman-Larsson was injured in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. If the veteran blueliner is unable to suit up Tuesday, one of Dakota Mermis or Philippe Myers will draw into the lineup. Ekman-Larsson has accounted for three markers, 18 helpers and a plus-15 rating through 51 outings in 2024-25.