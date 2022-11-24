Holmberg scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

In his fifth game with Toronto and fourth since his latest recall from the AHL, Holmberg picked up a loose puck in New Jersey's zone and went five-hole on Vitek Vanecek for his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old rookie has yet to make a big impression in North America in limited action, but Holmberg racked up 11 goals and 41 points in 46 games for Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League last season. His bottom-six role for the Maple Leafs likely won't afford him many chances to make a fantasy impact, however.