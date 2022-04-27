According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Sandin (knee) likely won't play Friday against the Bruins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin hasn't played since March 19 versus the Predators, and at this point his availability for the Maple Leafs' upcoming first-round playoff series remains up in the air. He's picked up 16 points and a plus-9 rating through 51 games this campaign.