According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Sandin (knee) likely won't play Friday against the Bruins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Sandin hasn't played since March 19 versus the Predators, and at this point his availability for the Maple Leafs' upcoming first-round playoff series remains up in the air. He's picked up 16 points and a plus-9 rating through 51 games this campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Likely to return Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Out at least four more games•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Could return before playoffs•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Moved to LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Suffers knee injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Back in action Sunday•