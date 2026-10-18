Bobrovsky made 16 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Gulp. Bob is the first Toronto goalie to allow three-plus goals in each of his first six games of a season since Vesa Toskala in 2009. And his high-danger save percentage is below the NHL's 50th percentile. Yes, he's adjusting to a new team, one that lacks the defensive insulation he had in Florida. But Bobrovsky is an athletic, reflex goalie who could be seeing Father Time start to affect his game, even with his GSAx looking positive. This bears a close eye -- he has just one win (1-3-2) and his 3.29 GAA and .891 save percentage show the same kind of cracks that appeared in Florida last season. Maybe Bobrovsky can't lift his team to a win anymore.