Benoit scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.
Auston Matthews won a face-off in the left circle back to Benoit, who one-timed the bouncing puck past Linus Ullmark through traffic. It was his first NHL playoff goal; he has two points in three postseason games. Benoit is a hard-nosed sixth defender who has surprised with his offense this postseason.
