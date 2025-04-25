Benoit scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.

Auston Matthews won a face-off in the left circle back to Benoit, who one-timed the bouncing puck past Linus Ullmark through traffic. It was his first NHL playoff goal; he has two points in three postseason games. Benoit is a hard-nosed sixth defender who has surprised with his offense this postseason.