Benoit (upper body) is participating in Wednesday's practice and is no longer wearing a non-contact jersey, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Benoit had previously skated with the team while being ineligible for contact, so this is a key step in the right direction. That said, it remains unclear if Benoit will play in either of Toronto's final preseason games against Detroit on Thursday or Saturday. Benoit will likely have a third-pairing role if he's available for Toronto's regular-season opener against Montreal on Oct. 8.