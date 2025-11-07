Benoit (illness) practiced Friday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Benoit was forced to miss Wednesday's tilt against Utah. the 27-year-old defenseman has two assists, 33 hits and 21 blocked shots across 13 appearances this season. Benoit has surpassed the 200-hit mark in each of his last three seasons and is on track to do so again in 2025-26. He should return to the lineup versus Boston on Saturday with Dakota Mermis likely to be the odd-man out.