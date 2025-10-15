Benoit notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Benoit picked up his first point of the season on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Benoit has brought plenty of grit to a third-pairing role, adding 10 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four appearances. His lack of offense is too much to overcome for most fantasy managers -- the defenseman has never had more than 10 points in a season, but he has topped the 200-hit mark in three straight campaigns.