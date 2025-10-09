Lorentz provided a pair of assists, six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lorentz was active in the season opener, generating a full stat line in 12:09 of ice time. He's likely to be a fixture on the fourth line for the Maple Leafs this year after signing a three-year extension on the eve of free agency. Lorentz has never reached the 20-point mark in his career, but he offers plenty of hits and solid defensive play.