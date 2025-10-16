default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lorentz (upper body) will be a healthy scratch versus the Rangers on Thursday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Lorentz missed the last two games with the injury, but head coach Craig Berube said after practice Thursday that Lorentz is available to play but he will be a healthy scratch. Lorentz could return as early as Saturday when Toronto is home to Seattle.

More News