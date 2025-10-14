Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Ruled out versus Preds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Lorentz's continued absence will allow Easton Cowan to remain in the lineup for at least one more game. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Lorentz was putting together a decent start to the year, posting two assists, six hits and two blocks while averaging a mere 6:43 of ice time in two outings.
