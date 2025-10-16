Lorentz (upper body) stayed out after the Maple Leafs' morning skate Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports, signaling that he'll miss the Maple Leafs' matchup against the Rangers.

Lorentz will be kept off the ice for a third consecutive matchup, which should allow Easton Cowan to remain in the lineup. However, head coach Craig Berube said after Thursday's morning skate that Lorentz was available but was being held out due to not wanting to break up a winning lineup, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, which suggests that the 29-year-old is close to full health after dealing with an upper-body injury. Lorentz's next opportunity to return to action will be Saturday against Seattle.