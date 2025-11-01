default-cbs-image
Lorentz (upper body) isn't expected to play in Saturday's clash against Philadelphia, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Lorentz has four assists in eight appearances with Toronto in 2025-26. Calle Jarnkrok is expected to draw back into the lineup due to Lorentz's absence. The 29-year-old Lorentz's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Pittsburgh.

