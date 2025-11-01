Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) isn't expected to play in Saturday's clash against Philadelphia, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Lorentz has four assists in eight appearances with Toronto in 2025-26. Calle Jarnkrok is expected to draw back into the lineup due to Lorentz's absence. The 29-year-old Lorentz's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Slated to miss another game•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Ruled out versus Preds•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Unlikely to play Monday•