Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Unlikely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) is doubtful for Monday's game against Detroit, per Nick Barden of The Hockey News.
Lorentz didn't participate in Sunday's practice after getting hurt in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. He has contributed two assists, two blocked shots and six hits across two appearances this season. Easton Cowan will probably replace Lorentz in Monday's lineup.
