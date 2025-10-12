default-cbs-image
Lorentz (upper body) is doubtful for Monday's game against Detroit, per Nick Barden of The Hockey News.

Lorentz didn't participate in Sunday's practice after getting hurt in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. He has contributed two assists, two blocked shots and six hits across two appearances this season. Easton Cowan will probably replace Lorentz in Monday's lineup.

