Voit was reassigned to the AHL's Marlies from OHL Sarnia by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Voit recorded 24 goals and 105 points in 67 OHL games in 2022-23. He also provided three goals and 16 points in 16 playoff outings with Sarnia this year. Toronto selected Voit with the No. 153 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.