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Maple Leafs' Vincent Borgesi: Inks two-year contract
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RotoWire Staff
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Borgesi signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Tuesday.
Borgesi will report to AHL Toronto on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 20 points in 36 games for Northeastern University in the 2025-26 campaign.