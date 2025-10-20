Lettieri scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 3-2 win over Utica on Sunday.

Lettieri is one of a handful of experienced NHL players on the Marlies' roster, so he'll have plenty of competition for potential call-ups. His performance Sunday accounted for his first scoring contributions in three contests this season. The 30-year-old has always been good for a dash of depth scoring with plenty of physical play when he gets an NHL chance.