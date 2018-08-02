Mario Lucia: Headed for Europe
Lucia inked a one-year contract with Norwegian club Stavanger on Tuesday.
After serving out his entry-level deal with the Wild, Lucia will test his luck in Norway rather than continuing to playing in the minors. The Notre Dame product was drafted by Minnesota with the 60th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, but failed to ever crack the lineup with the organization. In 63 AHL contests last year, the Alaskan managed 22 points and 14 PIM. Barring an incredible turnaround overseas, this likely marks the end of Lucia's chances of playing in the NHL.
More News
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...