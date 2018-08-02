Lucia inked a one-year contract with Norwegian club Stavanger on Tuesday.

After serving out his entry-level deal with the Wild, Lucia will test his luck in Norway rather than continuing to playing in the minors. The Notre Dame product was drafted by Minnesota with the 60th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, but failed to ever crack the lineup with the organization. In 63 AHL contests last year, the Alaskan managed 22 points and 14 PIM. Barring an incredible turnaround overseas, this likely marks the end of Lucia's chances of playing in the NHL.