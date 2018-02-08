Lucia was acquired by the Devils -- along with Christoph Bertschy -- from the Wild in exchange for Viktor Loov.

Lucia was drafted by Minnesota in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, but never made an appearance for the team. A four-year player for Notre Dame, the 24-year-old has notched six goals and nine helpers in 40 games with AHL Iowa. The winger will head to AHL Binghamton where he will likely spend the remainder of the season.