The Wild released Lucia (shoulder) from training camp Friday.

The 2011 second-round pick was a solid contributor for AHL Iowa last season, notching 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 44 games, but he'll likely need to make a bigger impact in the minors before he'll get an opportunity to make his NHL debut.

