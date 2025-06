Friedman agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Swedish club Rogle BK on Thursday.

Friedman was headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason, having spent the 2024-25 campaign in the Predators and Canucks organizations. This shift overseas likely spells the end of the 29-year-old blueliner's NHL career, which would see him eventually retire having logged 93 NHL games and tallying four goals and nine helpers.