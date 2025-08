Laferriere signed a one-year contract with HK Spisska Nova Ves of the Slovak Extraliga on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Laferriere hasn't made his NHL debut, and this move overseas likely means he won't get to that point. He produced 18 points in 55 appearances between AHL Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.