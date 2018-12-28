Michal Cajkovsky: Waived unconditionally

Cajkovsky was placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Cajkovsky already has a deal in place with Dynamo Moscow to return to the KHL, so it seems unlikely a team will claim him off waivers. The 26-year-old spent the past two years playing in Russia and it appears his attempt to break into the NHL will be unsuccessful.