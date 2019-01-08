The Predators placed Svoboda on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Svoboda didn't play a game with AHL Milwaukee this season and recorded just a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 14 appearances with ECHL Atlanta. Still just 23, there's a chance another club will take a look at the netminder as an organizational depth option, but his chances of surfacing in the NHL at some point appear slim.