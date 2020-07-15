The Predators waived Westerholm unconditionally for the purpose of terminating his contract Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Westerholm signed an entry-level deal with Nashville as an undrafted free agent in April 2018, but he was never able to make the transition to North America, instead spending the last two seasons playing for SaiPa Lappeenranta of Finland's Liiga. He has yet to dominate in Finland's top league, owning a 2.76 GAA and .896 GAA in 40 appearances as SaiPa Lappeenranta's starter in 2019-20, so he's still a ways away from getting another NHL contract.