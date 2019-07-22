Niklas Backstrom: Joins Blue Jackets coaching staff

Backstrom will become Columbus' European Goaltending Coach, ending his professional career.

Backstrom registered a 1.73 GAA and .921 save percentage in 15 games for Finnish club Tappara last season. Prior to heading back overseas, the netminder enjoyed a 10-year NHL career, in which he posted a 196-144-50 record with a .914 save percentage.

