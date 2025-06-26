Gregor won't receive a qualifying offer from San Jose, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Thursday.

Gregor had four goals, seven points, 28 PIM, 60 shots and 94 hits in 52 appearances between Ottawa and San Jose in 2024-25. The Sharks would have needed to present him with a qualifying offer of $892,500 for 2025-26 to retain his rights and make him a restricted free agent. Gregor would have also had arbitration rights. The 26-year-old has a decent shot of remaining in the NHL next season as a bottom-six forward.