McDavid recorded a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Capitals.

All three of McDavid's points came in the opening period -- he set up Leon Draisaitl's opening power-play marker before beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrister (also on the man advantage) to extend the Oilers' lead to 2-0. McDavid grabbed his third point with a second assist on Zach Hyman's tally later in the frame. It's the second straight three-point effort from McDavid, who now has 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in his last 16 contests. The 27-year-old center has surpassed 100 points in each of his last four seasons -- he's up to 25 goals with a league-leading 81 assists through 62 games.