Oilers' Connor McDavid: Paces offense with hat trick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored three goals on 10 shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
McDavid had the Oilers' first two goals -- a power-play tally in the first period and a penalty shot in the second. He also closed out the scoring at 19:03 of the third to earn his second hat trick of the campaign. His other hatty started his active 16-game point streak, a span in which his offense has taken off with 17 goals and 22 assists, including 18 power-play points. The superstar center is now at 28 goals, 75 points (32 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Extends point streak to 12 games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Handful of apples in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Takes over NHL's points lead•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak going with PPG•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak at eight games•