McDavid scored three goals on 10 shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

McDavid had the Oilers' first two goals -- a power-play tally in the first period and a penalty shot in the second. He also closed out the scoring at 19:03 of the third to earn his second hat trick of the campaign. His other hatty started his active 16-game point streak, a span in which his offense has taken off with 17 goals and 22 assists, including 18 power-play points. The superstar center is now at 28 goals, 75 points (32 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests this season.