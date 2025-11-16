McDavid scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old superstar found the back of the net in the first and third periods before setting up Leon Draisaitl for the winner just 19 seconds into OT. McDavid extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a blistering stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 16 points as he marches toward his sixth straight 100-point campaign.