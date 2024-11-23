Bouchard (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Saturday against the Rangers, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Bouchard is "50-50" according to Brar after he missed the morning skate. Bouchard has five goals and 13 points in 21 games this season, including a pair of three-point games in his last six contests. Should Bouchard not play, look for Josh Brown to play.