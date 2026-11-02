Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Bouchard had been held to two assists over his previous three games, a rare relatively quiet stretch for the defenseman. He was back to getting significantly involved in this contest. Bouchard is up to eight goals, 18 helpers, 45 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 15 appearances. It's fair to question if he can keep this up all year, but Bouchard is setting a pace that would put him over 120 points if he can avoid missing time. No blueliner has earned more than 110 points since Paul Coffey's 113-point campaign for the Penguins in 1988-89.