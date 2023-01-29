Berlin stopped the only shot he faced in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Berlin, 25, was signed to an amateur tryout just before the game, as Stuart Skinner (illness) was unavailable and the Oilers didn't have time to recall another netminder. With the Oilers in full control at the end, Berlin was called upon to play the final 2:26 of the contest in relief of Jack Campbell. Berlin's save came on a Caleb Jones shot. After this taste of NHL action, Berlin is expected to return to the University of Alberta, where he's posted a 2.57 GAA and an .892 save percentage through five appearances this season. Given his age and his just 21 appearances through four years with the Golden Bears, it's unlikely he'll see NHL action again.